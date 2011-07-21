LMFAO spends another week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

LMFAO makes it three weeks in a row as “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

There”s also good news for Demi Lovato, whose inspirational tune “Skyscraper” soars to No. 10 in its opening week. The tune, Lovato”s first since receiving treatment for an eating disorder, is her first Top 10 debut, according to Billboard. It is very likely to surpass her other top 10 entry, “This Is Me,” with Joe Jonas, which peaked at No. 9 three years ago.

Inbetween the two, there”s minimal movement in the rest of the top 10. Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer, stays at No. 2; Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) continues its slow march upward, creeping 4-3, as it switches places with Adele”s “Rolling In the Deep.” Nicki Minaj stars at No. 5 with “Super Bass.” Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory” trades spots with Lil Wayne”s “How To Love,” as the latter moves 7-6. OneRepublic”s “Good Life” and Hot Chelle Rae”s “Tonight Tonight” hold their ground at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively.

