LMFAO to join Madonna for Super Bowl, says will.i.am

Madonna”s Super Bowl halftime extravaganza is only a little more than a week away, as more rumors sneak out about her 12 minutes to rule the world on Feb. 5.

The Black Eyed Peas” will.i.am has now gotten into the act, telling a U.K. radio station that LMFAO, who are signed to his Interscope-distributed imprint and Cherrytree Records, will play with Madonna at the big show in Indianapolis. As you”ll recall, the Black Eyed Peas provided the half-time entertainment last year.

“I’m going to the Super Bowl this year to see my group LMFAO perform with Madonna,” he told Capitol FM.



This is on top of a report from Wednesday from the New York Daily News” Gatecrasher column that Madonna was “bringing gay to the Super Bowl,” according to one of her back-up dancers. We don”t even know what that means.

The Material Girl, herself, is keeping tightlipped. At the “W.E.” premiere on Monday, she simply said that she was “extremely nervous” and that in addition to singing “Gimme All Your Luvin” (reportedly with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., both of whom appear on the song), her performance would include some “oldies but goodies.”

We”re trying to get more details and will fill you in if we get them. In the meantime, voracious Tweeter will.i.am has tweeted nothing further about his radio remarks, neither has LMFAO.

