Listen: Local Natives’ ‘Breakers’ precedes new full-length album

Local Natives will soon be at a locality near you. The band has completed a new effort, titled “Hummingbird,” out on Jan. 29, and have dropped new song “Breakers” in celebration. It’s a little like Fleet Foxes raiding all of Dirty Projectors guitar processors, which is not at all a bad thing.
“Hummingbird” was recorded in Los Angeles, Montreal and Brooklyn. In the case of the latter, the quartet hit up The National’s Aaron Dessner to produce, out of his Ditmas Park, Brooklyn studio. And of the former, the band actually outfitted their own new recording space in Silverlake.
Last we checked in, “Gorilla Manor” dropped in 2010 and the band spent 2011 wowing fans with their multi-part harmonies and righteous fashion choices. Really looking forward to the new release.
Here is the tracklist for Hummingbird:
1 You & I
2 Heavy Feet
3 Ceilings
4 Black Spot
5 Breakers
6 Three Months
7 Black Balloons
8 Wooly Mammoth
9 Mt. Washington
10 Colombia
11 Bowery
Here are Local Natives’ tour dates:
11-04 Tokyo, Japan – Zepp
11-28 Hamburg, Germany – Molotov
11-29 Berlin, Germany – Comet
12-01 Paris, France – Point Ephemere
12-04 Amsterdam, Holland – Bitterzoet
12-05 Brussels, Belgium – Rotunde
12-06 London, England – Hoxton Bar & Kitchen
12-08 Camber Sands, England – All Tomorrow”s Parties
1-29 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey
1-30 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
2-01 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
2-02-03 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
3-18 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
3-19 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
3-22 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Ballroom
3-23 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
3-25 Covington, KY – Madison Theatre
3-26 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
3-30 Boston, MA – House of Blues
4-01 Providence, RI – Fete
4-04 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
4-05 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
4-25 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
4-26 Seattle, WA – Neptune
4-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Theatre
