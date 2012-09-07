Logan Lerman stands out in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is set to play the Toronto Film Festival tomorrow. Press screenings are happening today. It’s a nice, public space to debut the film, which opens on September 21, but it’s also sure to be a big coming-out for star Logan Lerman, who gives a shattering performance of tenderness, emotion and, its its own way, charisma.
Lerman hasn’t been on my radar in any substantial way, really. He’s the “Percy Jackson” guy. He was good enough in “My One and Only” and certainly held his own in “3:10 to Yuma.” But I wasn’t really prepared for what he had to offer here, opposite a scenery-chewing Ezra Miller and an Emma Watson looking to put a little distance between herself and the “Harry Potter” franchise that made her.
But it’s a performance that, I think, deserves real consideration this awards season. The Best Actor race will likely shake out the way it usually does — a few obvious contenders playing roles that were half-way there on the page and maybe this wild card or that, depending on how campaigning goes — but Lerman should be in the conversation.
I never read Chbosky’s 1999 book, but I understand it has a devoted following. One of its biggest fans was Miller, in fact, who relished the opportunity to play the book’s homosexual free spirit Patrick. But it’s Lerman who kept catching my eye, finding nuance and organic humor, empathy and the right soft touches to carve out a defined portrait where a cliched protagonist could easily have emerged.
Chbosky originally thought of Lerman for Miller’s character, actually. But after the young actor begged to audition for the lead, the author/director gave him a shot.
“He was the second person who auditioned for Charlie and after him there was no other auditions,” Chbosky told me in an interview published earlier this week. “There was no need; he was perfect. Within five seconds of his audition what you saw in the movie, that was it. He had come up with this character. It got richer over time and he got more comfortable over time with the words and the place where we were shooting, but he had it. It was right.”
Was it ever. I was consistently moved by the nuance of Lerman’s work in the film, the empathy he so genuinely conveys, the way his character ultimately travels a rather expected arc without telegraphing it. His Charlie is someone I wish I knew in real life. I can’t really think of another way to put it. I also can’t think of a better compliment. He embosses the heart of the role and never in typical ways.
Lerman has another “Percy Jackson” film on the way, but he’s also working on “Noah” at the moment with director Darren Aronofsky, who certainly has an eye for talent. I’d say we’re going to hear plenty more about him in the future, and I expect I’ll always look back at “Perks” as the moment it really clicked for me.
I’ll be eager to see if others feel the same way.
“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” opens September 21.
I’ve been a fan of — or at least aware of — Logan Lerman since way back when he costarred in an underrated little show on The WB called Jack & Bobby. He was fairly good way back then, and I’m happy to see his career really taking off. Can’t wait to see the film.
I did not read comments before posting. Looks like “Jack and Bobby” still has a number of fans who remember it very fondly. The three of us posted basically the same comment!
Indeed, I still count it among my faves — I’m particularly fond of Christine Lahti’s performance, but Logan Lerman definitely has some really great moments.
Jack and Bobby was terrific, such a mature show for the old WB. Just look at the mess that’s CW is now, makes me miss the old network even more. Glad Logan is getting good reviews for this one
Always saw potential in lerman from his old tv show Jack and Bobby which also spawned Bradley Cooper. Any news if Lerman will still be lead in Only Living Boy in !New York now under Marc Webb’s direction? Lerman shd definitely be in contention for Perks its an easier route to say miller shines bec its a flamboyant role. Lerman’s is more complex.
Bradley Cooper is more associated with Alias than Jack and Bobby
I first “met” him way back in 2004, in the one-season WB series “Jack and Bobby”–I always suspected that he’d be a major talent (he was very good–and VERY young–during “Jack and Bobby”). I’m glad it seems like his career will really take off soon.
Woah. This is some high praise. Definitey moving this up the list of things to see.
Really kind of silly that young actors have such a hard time finding traction in the Best Actor race, while Best Actress has a new ingenue every year.
Anyway, this should have been high in my list of things to see already with that cast. Mae Whitman?! Melanie Lysnkey?!
It’s not really a surprise when you know the majority of Academy voters are men over 50. Old men like young women and they resent younger men.
The perfect example is Ryan Gosling. The guy should have three nominations by now instead of just one.
I’d like to see someone have the guts to make a movie about the outcast kids where they’re actually odd-looking, fat and homely instead of Teen Vogue gorgeous.
“Welcome to the Dollhouse” is a good example. Not that she was fat, but definitely not that great looking and VERY awkward.
Roy – “Terri.”
-Daniel
Mae Whitman is not what I’d call “Teen Vogue gorgeous,” but she’s a damn fine actress. Haven’t been hearing too much about her work in this so far…
How’s Emma Watson in this?
very good. I loved her personally…
What a pleasure it was reading this wonderful article praising the under-rated Logan Lerman. I’ve been a loyal fan of his since I first saw him as a child actor in The Butterfly Effect. He was amazing in that and gave many memorable performances in the TV series Jack and Bobby as well as standout performances in movies 3:10 To Yuma and My One And Only as you mentioned. It’s about time people take notice of his talents. I think the problem was his choice material for movies. He didn’t make the greatest choice with The Three Musketeers but he struck gold when he chose to audition for Charlie in Perks. I know this role will showcase his amazing acting talent and he will finally get the recognition he deserves. A good step in that direction was from this highly praised article about him and I once again thank you for taking notice of him. This article made my day and I’m sure it will Logan himself, once he reads it.
In a Backstage cover article on Lerman it was mentioned that darren aronofsky asked to view Perks when casting young actors for.Noah.
I remember lerman’s surprising turn as the young version of Ashton Kutcher’s character – that was quite mature dialogue for a 9 or 10 yrd old to be using similar to his turn as Drew Barrymore’s kid in Riding in Cars with Boys.
Look forward to seeing more of his scting hopefully in Only Living Boy
he has another film premiering at TIFF the ensemble dramedy “Writers” with greg kinnear jennifer conelly and lily collins
I had the fortunate opportunity to see an advance screening of Perks as well, and I agree whole-heartedly with you Kristopher about Lerman. I first noticed him in 3:10 To Yuma which happens to be one of my top favorite movies. I thought Lerman did a decent job in that but then I didn’t really see him in anything else. It wasn’t until I saw Perks that I thought to myself, “Hey, that’s the kid from 3:10 To Yuma” and for the rest of the movie I sat there immersed in Lerman’s performance. I laughed and I cried (yes, I’ll admit that I cried, heck! Ieven sobbed) along with Charlie because Lerman made me feel for his character. He brought Charlie to life. I will go as far as saying his performance truly blew me away and made me want to see more of this kid in the future. I’m telling everyone right now, Lerman’s portayal of Charlie’s breakdown is heartwrenching and you will not get through that scene without sheding tears. In fact, there are many scenes that may bring tears to your eyes, however not even the most macho man that says he never cries at movies will be able to withstand the breakdown scene without tears welling up in his eyes. I’m already looking forward to seeing Noah and I’m happy to see that Lerman and Russell Crowe are reuniting. It sounds like an epic movie and with Crowe and the impressive young Lerman in tow, how can it go wrong?
well I didn’t cry but I was about to and was more dismayed that he was about to commit suicide, so much so that I audibly said, “noooo” after he hung up on his sister and approached the knife in the kitchen.
Standing ovation after perks of being a wallflower premiere tonight at TIFF audience in tears during the breakdown scene wonderfully acted out by lerman
Saw it at tiff too and the response of the audience to lerman’s performance was so emotional more than any of the other actors. It was a beautifully nuanced charscterization and amazing to see someone act down his age from his voice to how he carried himself. Some critics may prefer the flamboyance of miller but in my book the real revelation in this film is Lerman – hope this opens more doors for him as it did with aronofsky. I just hope the ampas people actually see this film.
I was absolutely blown away by Logan’s performance! I was crying my eyes out and wailing, seriously wailing, in the breakdown scene, but I cried many other times througout also. It is so real and heartbreaking and spectacular and is so outstanding- I hope Logan is nominated for an Oscar, because he was perfect and I wish this movie got more publicity because everyone should see it. It made me want to curl up in a ball in a dark room and cry (I actually did cry again afterwards), it stays with you for a long time after, ‘infinitely’ :’)
Surprised that no one has mentioned Lerman’s performance in ‘Meet Bill’. That is the first movie I saw him in and I thought he was terrific, someone to keep an eye on.
His performance in ‘Perks’ is simply stunning. I agree with Kristopher Tapley, when he writes: ‘His Charlie is someone I wish I knew in real life’. That’s how I felt, and that’s how good Logan Lerman is in this movie. Bravo!
Agree. Meet Bill another indie with Aaron Eckhart, elizabeth banks and jessica alba really showed off Lerman’s comedic skills. Very different role from his sensitive boy or teen hero characters. While the film meanders lerman and eckhart are hilarious. Logan should do another comedy