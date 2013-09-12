Loki fans petition Marvel for a solo film for the god of mischief

#Joss Whedon #Avengers: Age Of Ultron
and 09.12.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Tom Hiddleston makes his next appearance as Loki in “Thor: The Dark World”. After that? Who knows. The Asgardian won”t appear in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, based on information revealed by director Joss Whedon and Hiddleston himself. There”s no news of a third “Thor” film, either, leaving many to wonder where the fan-favorite villain will pop up next – if anywhere at all.

But Hiddleston”s massive fanbase won”t let Loki go without a fight. A movement called “Free Loki” has launched in the form of a Change.org petition that “respectfully yet strongly request[s] Marvel put into action a full-length feature film” about the god of mischief.

From the petition:

“We feel Loki (as portrayed by Tom Hiddleston), due to the astounding following both the character and actor have earned as a result of the Marvel films, more than warrants further exploration of his story. We believe such an endeavor would not only be profitable and successful but provide a larger view for general audiences of the incredibly complex and diverse personality a well-known villain of the Marvel universe is gifted with. To explore this darker side of the Thor storyline would be to give credit to a compelling individual, his remarkable portrayer and an appreciative audience that feels a fierce loyalty to both in an unprecedented way.”

As of this writing, more than 20,000 fans have signed.

There”s no telling what Marvel”s Phase Three plans are just yet beyond Ant-Man and an inevitable third “Avengers” movie, but perhaps this latest movement is just the thing Kevin Feige and friends need to bend the knee to Loki”s army.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joss Whedon#Avengers: Age Of Ultron
TAGSavengers: age of ultronFree LokiJoss WhedonKEVIN FEIGEMarvel StudiosThor: The Dark WorldTOM HIDDLESTON

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP