The Cure, Mumford & Sons, Phoenix, NIN top Lollapalooza 2013 headliners

Mumford & Sons, The Cure, The Killers, Phoenix, and Nine Inch Nails are among the acts that will play Lollapalooza 2013.

The Aug. 2-4 fest, which takes place at Chicago”s Grant Park, will also include a reunited The Postal Service, Vampire Weekend, New Order, Queens of the Stone Age, The Lumineers, Kendrick Lamar and The National.

Several of the headliners were tipped last month after the Chicago Tribute and Billboard correctly name checked Mumford & Sons, Phoenix, Vampire Weekend, and Nine Inch Nails, among others.

Last week came word that the line-up wouldn”t be announced until April 9, but, unless this line-up is an April Fool”s joke- and it”s not- word came early.

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Kendrick Lamar, and the National are also playing this year”s Bonnaroo Festival, which takes place in June in Manchester, Tenn. Phoenix and the Postal Service are also headlining Indio, Calif.’s Coachella, which runs April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Finally securing the Cure for the British band”s first Lollapalooza U.S. performance is the culmination of a dream, said festival co-founder and Jane”s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in a statement. While it”s the Cure”s first stop at the Chicago festival, Nine Inch Nails, who played the first Lollapalooza in 1991 when it was a traveling festival, are returning for the first time since 2008. Mumford & Sons” last appearance at Lollapalooza was in 2010.

Among the other artists on the 130-act bill are Kendrick Lamar, Eric Church, Ellie Goulding, Thievery Corporation, Grizzly Bear, Lana Del Ray, Band of Horses, Hot Chip, Azealia Banks, Local Natives, Death Grips, Haim, Major Lazer, and Steve Aoki.

Three-day passes, which as $235 are on sale now. Single-day passes go on sale on Wednesday (April 3).

Watch the Lollapalooza line-up announcement video below or go to www.lollapalooza.com for a whole list.