Lollapalooza 2014 lineup includes Eminem, Lorde, OutKast and Kings Of Leon

After weeks of speculation, Lollapalooza (Aug. 1-3) has revealed its 2014 lineup. As previously reported, Eminem, Kings of Leon, Skrillex and Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed as headliners, plus the Chicago-based festival has added OutKast and Calvin Harris to the list. Check out the complete lineup by day below.
Among the headliners, all but OutKast have previously performed at Lollapalooza. Eminem headlined in 2011 and Kings of Leon in 2009.
The 130-act lineup also includes Lorde, Foster The People, Nas, Childish Gambino, the Avett Brothers, Chance The Rapper, Lykke Li, Cut Copy and Spoon.
Three-day passes to the festival, which went on sale Tuesday (March 25), have already sold out, but single-day tickets are available now. The festival is expected to once again reach capacity of 100,000 per day.
Here”s the entire Lollapalooza 2014 lineup:
Friday, Aug. 1
Eminem
Arctic Monkeys
Lorde
Zedd
Above & Beyond
Broken Bells
Interpol
Lykke Li
Phantogram
CHVRCHES
The Glitch Mob
Portugal. The Man
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
AFI
J. Roddy Walston & The Business
The Kooks
Rudimental
Iggy Azalea
Bombay Bicycle Club
Warpaint
Kodaline
Sander Kleinenberg
Lucius
Blood Orange
Perry/Etty vs. Joachim Garraud
Jagwar Ma
Temples
Vic Mensa
Francisca Valenzuela
Into It. Over It.
Courtney Barnett
Sam Fermin
Roadkill Ghost Choir
Brillz
Jacob Plant
The So So Glos
Cash Cash
Bebe Rexha
Wallpaper.
Dugas
Bagheera
Of Verona
Highly Suspect
Saturday, Aug, 2
Outkast
Calvin Harris
Foster The People
Krewella
Nas
Spoon
The Head and the Heart
Chase & Status
Cut Copy
Fitz & The Tantrums
Grouplove
Gramatik
Jenny Lewis
Manchester Orchestra
John Butler Trio
Martin Garrix
Phosphorescent
Duke Dumont
The Temper Trap
Joachim Garraud
Typhoon
Z-Trip
Kate Nash
Vance Joy
Rich Homie Quan
Parquet Courts
Smallpools
Jungle
Wildcat! Wildcat!
Papa
The Districts
Herobust
Royal Blood
Ratking
Meg Myers
Joywave
Desert Noises
Jon Batiste and Stay Human
Benjamin Booker
The Last Internationale
Johnnyswim
Charlie Hirsch
Anna Lunoe
Rocky Business
Sunday, Aug. 3
Kings of Leon
Skrillex
The Avett Brothers
Sebastian Ingrosso
Childish Gambino
Cage The Elephant
Young The Giant
Chance The Rapper
Flosstradamus
Chromeo
DARKSIDE
The 1975
Rebelution
Glen Hansard
Gesaffelstein
Flume
Trombone Shorty & The Orleans Avenue
Run The Jewels
The Airborne Toxic Event
London Grammar
White Denim
Delta Rae
RAC
GTA
Jhene Aiko
Kongos
NONONO
Gemini Club
Crizzly
Bomba Estereo
Bleachers
Bear Hands
Kausea
Bronze Radio Return
Lindsay Lowend
Betty Who
Fly Golden Eagle
Crass Mammoth
Cardiknox
Space Capone
Plastic Visions
Oyinda
