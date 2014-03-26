Lollapalooza 2014 lineup includes Eminem, Lorde, OutKast and Kings Of Leon

After weeks of speculation, Lollapalooza (Aug. 1-3) has revealed its 2014 lineup. As previously reported, Eminem, Kings of Leon, Skrillex and Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed as headliners, plus the Chicago-based festival has added OutKast and Calvin Harris to the list. Check out the complete lineup by day below.

Among the headliners, all but OutKast have previously performed at Lollapalooza. Eminem headlined in 2011 and Kings of Leon in 2009.

The 130-act lineup also includes Lorde, Foster The People, Nas, Childish Gambino, the Avett Brothers, Chance The Rapper, Lykke Li, Cut Copy and Spoon.

Three-day passes to the festival, which went on sale Tuesday (March 25), have already sold out, but single-day tickets are available now. The festival is expected to once again reach capacity of 100,000 per day.

Here”s the entire Lollapalooza 2014 lineup:

Friday, Aug. 1

Eminem

Arctic Monkeys

Lorde

Zedd

Above & Beyond

Broken Bells

Interpol

Lykke Li

Phantogram

CHVRCHES

The Glitch Mob

Portugal. The Man

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

AFI

J. Roddy Walston & The Business

The Kooks

Rudimental

Iggy Azalea

Bombay Bicycle Club

Warpaint

Kodaline

Sander Kleinenberg

Lucius

Blood Orange

Perry/Etty vs. Joachim Garraud

Jagwar Ma

Temples

Vic Mensa

Francisca Valenzuela

Into It. Over It.

Courtney Barnett

Sam Fermin

Roadkill Ghost Choir

Brillz

Jacob Plant

The So So Glos

Cash Cash

Bebe Rexha

Wallpaper.

Dugas

Bagheera

Of Verona

Highly Suspect

Saturday, Aug, 2

Outkast

Calvin Harris

Foster The People

Krewella

Nas

Spoon

The Head and the Heart

Chase & Status

Cut Copy

Fitz & The Tantrums

Grouplove

Gramatik

Jenny Lewis

Manchester Orchestra

John Butler Trio

Martin Garrix

Phosphorescent

Duke Dumont

The Temper Trap

Joachim Garraud

Typhoon

Z-Trip

Kate Nash

Vance Joy

Rich Homie Quan

Parquet Courts

Smallpools

Jungle

Wildcat! Wildcat!

Papa

The Districts

Herobust

Royal Blood

Ratking

Meg Myers

Joywave

Desert Noises

Jon Batiste and Stay Human

Benjamin Booker

The Last Internationale

Johnnyswim

Charlie Hirsch

Anna Lunoe

Rocky Business

Sunday, Aug. 3

Kings of Leon

Skrillex

The Avett Brothers

Sebastian Ingrosso

Childish Gambino

Cage The Elephant

Young The Giant

Chance The Rapper

Flosstradamus

Chromeo

DARKSIDE

The 1975

Rebelution

Glen Hansard

Gesaffelstein

Flume

Trombone Shorty & The Orleans Avenue

Run The Jewels

The Airborne Toxic Event

London Grammar

White Denim

Delta Rae

RAC

GTA

Jhene Aiko

Kongos

NONONO

Gemini Club

Crizzly

Bomba Estereo

Bleachers

Bear Hands

Kausea

Bronze Radio Return

Lindsay Lowend

Betty Who

Fly Golden Eagle

Crass Mammoth

Cardiknox

Space Capone

Plastic Visions

Oyinda