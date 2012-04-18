Lollapalooza 3-day passes sold out

04.18.12 6 years ago

Three-day passes for the annual Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago have sold out.

This year’s lineup boasts the mostly-reunited Black Sabbath, the totally-reunited At the Drive-In, The Black Keys, Jack White, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + the Machine, Frank Ocean, The Shins, Justice, M83, Sigur Ros, The Weeknd, Metric, fun., a rare Afghan Whigs reunion, and many more.

A limited number of three-day passes were sold before the lineup was announced for the eye-popping sum of only $75, before the quickly went up to $200 and, ultimately, $230 (plus fees).

Did you get yours? If not, the good news is that there are still single day passes available, at the economical price of $95 a pop. Or if you’re Mr./Ms. Moneybags, you can grab a VIP weekend pass for $1,050. Ouch.

Lollapalooza will be held once again in Chicago’s lovely Grant Park August 3 – 5. More info can be found here.

