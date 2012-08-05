Lollapalooza festival heading to Israel in 2013

08.05.12 6 years ago

Lollapalooza is headed to the Middle East.

In a video posted by founder Perry Farrell over the weekend, the Jane’s Addiction frontman announced that a new edition of the festival will take place August 20-22, 2013 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The fest recently expanded to both Santiago, Chile and Sao Paulo, Brazil, making Tel Aviv the third international location for the annual music gathering.

“We’re creating and gaining an international family,” said Farrell in the video, later adding of the Israeli city: “Man, let me tell you, it’s sexy. There’s no curfew…they love to dance.” (Note: you can watch the full clip below.)

Lollapalooza Israel will be held in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park, which occupies several hundred acres along the Yarkon River.

The U.S. installment of the festival wraps up today in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Is Tel Aviv a good location for the festival’s newest edition? Sound off in the comments!

