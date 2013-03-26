Lollapalooza lineup coming April 9

When it comes to line-up for the upcoming Lollapalooza festival, there have been all kinds of rumors, speculation, and guessing games, but at least now we know when we’ll actually know the facts.

Speculative fans and bloggers will feel either the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat when the line-up for the Chicago event is officially revealed Tuesday, April 9th at 12:01 AM CT.

Rumors have been circulating that the line-up will include such top-tier fest acts as the reconstituted Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, Phoenix, Vampire Weekend, The National, the recently-reunited Postal Service, and more.

So far, NIN have only set summer festival dates in Europe and Asia, but announced that an arena tour of the U.S. is pending.

3-Day passes ($235 a pop) are on sale now at the official site. The festival takes place August 2-4 at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Who do you want to see play Lollapalooza this year?