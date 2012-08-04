Lollapalooza suspended due to weather

UPDATE: At around 7 pm CT, Lollapalooza’s Facebook posted updated set times. The show is going on.

The fun atmosphere was cut short during day two of the massive Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago walker today as the weather turned nasty.

Announcing that the concert is being “suspended” due to severe weather warnings, promoters ordered thousands of fans to evacuate from Grant Park, where the show was taking place.

It’s too early to tell if performers scheduled to play tonight will be able to go on later than anticipated or if they’ll be cancelled (and, presumably, return to the city at a later date). Tonight’s big performers include The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Santigold, Twin Shadow, Bloc Party and a dozen more.

It’s also too early to know if tomorrow will go on as planned. Performers such as Jack White, Childish Gambino and Florence + the Machine are scheduled to appear. Yesterday’s fest — including Black Sabbath, The Back Keys, M83, Wale, Die Antwoord and The Shins — went off without a hitch.

Here’s the official web site’s statement:

“Due to an approaching storm and warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS), Lollapalooza organizers have suspended the festival until further notice. Festival-goers are being evacuated from Grant Park and are being directed by staff and the Chicago Police Department to pre-established underground evacuation and shelter sites along Michigan Avenue.

The three emergency evacuation shelters are the Grant Park North, Grant Park South and East Monroe Street Garages. All can be entered through vehicle entrances on Michigan Avenue.

Lollapalooza officials are continuing to coordinate with the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to monitor weather conditions and determine when the park is safe for festival-goers to return.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our fans, staff and artists,” said Shelby Meade, communications director for C3 Presents, the promoter behind Lollapalooza. “We regret having to suspend any show, but safety always comes first.”



