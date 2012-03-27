Lollapalooza tickets go on sale; line up announcement coming

AP Photo

Did you get your tickets yet? Lollapalooza three-day passes went on sale today for the Aug. 3-5 festival in Chicago’s Grant Park.

A limited number of Early Bird passes priced at $200 have already sold out. Once that unspecified number was gone, the price bumped up to $230. No single-day passes are available yet. Prices include service fees.

As usual, the tickets went on sale with no word on who is playing the festival. The line-up won”t be released until April 11.

The rumor mill is running rampant about who is playing, of course. In February, a Tweeter going by @lollaleaks tweeted that the headliners would include Metallica, Beyonce and Sonic Youth– each of which could pretty much be shot down, which is exactly what Lollapalooza organizer Perry Farrell did. Then @Lollaleaks announced the whole thing was a hoax. Forbes ran an interesting piece on @Lollaleaks a few days ago and how his little joke escalated that’s worth a look.

Last year”s headliners were Eminem, Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Muse and My Morning Jacket.