‘Lone Star’ lead joins USA’s ‘Political Animals’

Opting for a sure thing rather than rolling the dice this development season, busy “Lone Star” leading man James Wolk has booked one of the leads in USA’s “Political Animals,” from Greg Berlanti.

“Political Animals” focuses on a former First Lady turned Secretary of State — does that sound familiar? — dealing with political problems as well as problems within her family.

According to Deadline.com , Wolk will play the main character’s son, who has political aspirations of his own, but is currently serving as his mother’s chief-of-staff.

“Political Animals” will follow the model USA established on “Starter Wife,” in that it will premiere as a six-episode miniseries possibly as early as this summer. Presumably it could be extended for a series run, if successful.

Since his two-episode run as star of FOX’s “Lone Star,” Wolk has been in steady demand. He starred in ABC’s Beltway pilot “Georgetown” last development season and has been seen on “Shameless” and “Happy Endings” in recent weeks. Wolk also had a comedic turn in the well-received Sundance film “For a Good Time, Call…”