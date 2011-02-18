‘Lone Star’ leads Mumford, Wolk land ABC pilot leads

“Lone Star” didn’t have many good weeks on FOX’s schedule, but this has been a very productive week for the stars of the quickly cancelled series.

According a variety of reports — we’ll credit Deadline — “Lone Star” leads Eloise Mumford and James Wolk have both landed key roles on ABC pilots, following Adrianne Palicki snagging the title role in NBC’s “Wonder Woman” just days ago.

Wolk will play a lead in “Georgetown,” a Beltway-set soap from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire. The character is apparently a young presidential speech writer becoming increasingly disillusioned with the administration.

Mumford will be one of the leads in “The River,” described as a horror-thriller about a group that goes searching for a missing TV explorer. The site says Mumford will play “a fearless helicopter pilot.”

Both Wolk and Mumford arrived on “Lone Star” as relative unknowns. Given that “Lone Star” aired for only two episodes, presumably they’re still relatively relative unknowns.Â

