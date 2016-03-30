Long live the Queen! Aquawoman is FINALLY a reality

In 1960, the Justice League was formed. Founding members Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter joined forces to save the world whenever a villain was too much for one superhero to handle. Until Black Canary was recruited in 1969, Wonder Woman was the sole lady in the League. Over the next few decades, the League was a revolving door of members. Mostly guys, but a handful of female superheroes such as Zatanna, Hawkgirl, and Vixen had their moments. Many ladies ended up in branches of the Justice League such as Justice League International and Justice League Dark.

But when DC rebooted their universe in the New 52, the status quo returned. Other than a momentary team-up with Element Woman, Diana Prince is once again the only woman in the Justice League. Mera would like to change that.

In AQUAMAN #50, the King and Queen of Atlantis are still dealing with the fallout of the Thule invasion. The land-dwelling humans are skittish of their underwater counterparts, prompting a press tour by Aquaman and Mera to extend the olive branch of cooperation to the world stage. However, a series of watery murders puts their roll-out on hold. A roll-out that includes a brand-new outfit and moniker for Mera. Not that she seems pleased with it.

Image Credit: Brett Booth/DC Comics

Always one to make lemonade out of lemons, Mera might not be happy with the name Aquawoman (or the costume), she does see the silver lining. It”s time for the Justice League to become less of a sausage party.

Image Credit: Brett Booth/DC Comics

So it”s official! After years of having the name Aquawoman misattributed to her, Mera is tolerating the title. Maybe one day she”ll even embrace it. It”s about time Earth-0 got its own version! Earth-2″s Marella was hogging all the Aquawoman limelight!

Is it too early to ask for a Wonder Woman/Aquawoman team-up comic?

AQUAMAN #50 is on store shelves now.