Long live the T-1000 in first ‘Terminator Genisys’ teaser trailer

Tomorrow, the first full trailer for “Terminator Genisys” drops. But these days, a trailer doesn”t just appear serenely from the mists of the editing room floor. It is announced with pomp and grandeur…and teaser trailers for the trailer.

As part of a Möbius strip reboot/time split, “Genisys” sends Kyle Reese back in time to save John Connor and once more stop the robot uprising. Only this time, something has gone wrong with the time stream. Including a new backstory for Sarah Connor that involves Schwarzenegger”s Terminator.

So many questions. What is that fancy apparatus shooting lightning? Perhaps the device used to send Reese – and his team probably, because you don”t build a three lane time machine interstate for one person – back to the opportune moment? How is the T-1000 still functioning or is it a new model? Who's face is appearing from the liquid metal?

But surely the fabric of the universe has been worn thin by this many resets? How many do-overs can it sustain before time/space rips right down the middle?

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions present “Terminator Genisys” on July 1, 2015.