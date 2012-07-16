‘Longmire’ tops ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Political Animals’ premieres on Sunday

While the miniseries launch of USA’s “Political Animals” and the fifth season premiere of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” drew most of the press on Sunday (July 15) night, A&E’s under-the-radar “Longmire” outdrew them both.
AMC is being very enthusiastic about the launch for “Breaking Bad,” which drew 2.9 million viewers, a series high. Adding in the viewers for an 11:30 encore and “Breaking Bad” attracted 3.5 million viewers on premiere night. In the key 18-49 demographic, “Breaking Bad” was up by 34 percent over last season’s premiere with 1.9 million.
AMC President Charlie Collier enthusiastically blurbs, “From day one, ‘Breaking Bad’ has been a passion project for all of us at AMC. This show has helped define what our brand stands for in terms of supporting quality storytelling and creative risk-taking. Working with these terrifically creative people on such outstanding material has been a joy-filled ride. I’m so pleased to share this success with the entire ‘Breaking Bad’ team. We look forward to sharing the final 16 episodes with ‘Breaking Bad’s’ passionate fans. As our marketing campaign says, ‘All hail ‘The King.'”
The showdown that most ratings observers were eying involved “Breaking Bad” and the star-studded “limited series” “Political Animals.” Overall, the competition was close, with “Political Animals” averaging 2.6 million viewers in its 10 p.m. airing, but that included only 675,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic.
Overall, neither drama could match A&E’s “Longmire,” which averaged a series-high 4.5 million viewers in its 10 p.m. airing. A&E’s other Sunday drama, “The Glades,” hit a season high with 3.4 million viewers.
Dan, are you still watching Longmire? I’m quite enjoying it, particularly the interactions with Walt Longmire, the Native American community, and the residents of Absaroka County in general. I know either you or Alan had issues with Robert Taylor’s accent, but I actually feel like his quiet, understated performance really defines the character and he’s probably one of the most likable leads on TV right now. Katee Sackhoff’s performance, on the other hand, is cringe worthy most of the time. Not sure what happened to her after BSG.
Sareeta – Even beyond the accent, I wasn’t all that engaged by Taylor or the show. The wasting of Ms. Sackhoff was certainly one part of my problem… Alan liked it more than I did, but I don’t think he stuck with it very long either… Lots of people, however, seem to like it…
-Daniel
Longmire – 0.8
Breaking Bad – 1.5
So…
Ricardo – Cable networks don’t sell ads with the same single-minded 18-49 focus as networks do. But yes.
-Daniel