Christina Aguilera unveils ‘Not Myself Tonight’ single artwork

Meet Christina Aguilera, MILF. In anticipation of, “Not Myself Tonight,” her first new single from “Bionic,” Aguilera has released the hotter-than-hot artwork for the single as a way to get the buzz going. And it”s working.

Dressed in a revealing black leather get-up with a devil”s tail and ears drawn on, Aguilera is clearly bringing sexy back. Let”s hope her baby boy doesn”t see her in this get-up or there are going to be some confusing baby issues.

We don”t know when the single drops, but there”s a countdown clock running down on christinaaguilera.com to noon tomorrow. Perhaps that when we can hear the new tune? Perhaps the release date for “Bionic” since it seems to be ever-shifting.

Remarkably, “Bionic” will be only her fourth studio album, and her first collection of new music since 2006″s “Back to Basics.” We don”t know who made the final cut, but among the collaborators on “Bionic” are Sia, M.I.A., Santigold, Goldfrapp and Tricky Stewart. We”re thinking Chrissy”s going to be throwing down some mighty fierce beats.