Look: Disney princesses swap costumes with the boys, are liberated

It may have taken more than half a century to achieve, but Disney’s princesses (or some of them, anyway) have finally been liberated from the constraints of their poofy, impractical dresses, corsets and crop-tops thanks to Japanese artist Haruki Godo, who has performed a feat of great consequence by creating drawings of Aurora, Belle, Tiana, Rapunzel and even Ariel (whose monofin was apparently no obstacle to pants) in the attire of their male on-screen counterparts. Sadly, neither Snow White nor Cinderella have yet been subjected to the emancipating strokes of Godo’s pen, and as a result both remain bitterly enslaved in the stifling prison of the traditional patriarchal power structure.
[via Mashable]
“The Little Mermaid’s” Ariel
Feminist anthem: “A Whole New World”
“Sleeping Beauty’s” Aurora
Feminist anthem: “Once Upon a Dream”
“Beauty and the Beast’s” Belle
Feminist anthem: “Transformation”
“The Princess and the Frog’s” Tiana
Feminist anthem: “Almost There”
“Tangled’s” Rapunzel
Faminist anthem: “I See the Light”
Follow RIOT on Twitter
In case anyone was wondering, they gave Jasmine the Prince Ali outfit, not Aladdin’s vest and bare chest combo.
I’d love to know how they handled Jane and Tarzan
@Chad, [fc07.deviantart.net]
Because women can’t be strong unless they’re wearing men’s clothing…
I don’t think these people know what “liberated”, “feminism”, or “patriarchy” mean.
Yeah, because the message here is clearly that they CAN’T ever wear girly stuff or they will be weak and useless. Not at all that maybe this might just be fun for a change. Good grief, some people will take any chance for a strawman.
“Sadly, neither Snow White nor Cinderella have yet been subjected to the emancipating strokes of Godo’s pen, and as a result both remain bitterly enslaved in the stifling prison of the traditional patriarchal power structure.”
Sounds like I got the message just fine, at least as far as the article-writer is concerned.
At least the princesses could keep their unrealistic, sexualized body shapes.
Don’t like the new look women should look like women on tv what about our children getting mixed messages the outfits don’t look good on the characters anyway
I wonder if Disney will be making any movies with the heroine dressed more practically (on a side note, loved how Rapunzel looks in Flynn’s clothes, teehee!)