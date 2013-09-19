Look: Disney princesses swap costumes with the boys, are liberated

09.19.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

It may have taken more than half a century to achieve, but Disney’s princesses (or some of them, anyway) have finally been liberated from the constraints of their poofy, impractical dresses, corsets and crop-tops thanks to Japanese artist Haruki Godo, who has performed a feat of great consequence by creating drawings of Aurora, Belle, Tiana, Rapunzel and even Ariel (whose monofin was apparently no obstacle to pants) in the attire of their male on-screen counterparts. Sadly, neither Snow White nor Cinderella have yet been subjected to the emancipating strokes of Godo’s pen, and as a result both remain bitterly enslaved in the stifling prison of the traditional patriarchal power structure.

[via Mashable]

“The Little Mermaid’s” Ariel

Feminist anthem: “A Whole New World”

“Sleeping Beauty’s” Aurora

Feminist anthem: “Once Upon a Dream”

“Beauty and the Beast’s” Belle

Feminist anthem: “Transformation”

“The Princess and the Frog’s” Tiana

Feminist anthem: “Almost There”

“Tangled’s” Rapunzel

Faminist anthem: “I See the Light”

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSArielBeauty And The BeastDEVIANTARTDISNEY PRINCESSESPrincess AuroraPRINCESS TIANARapunzelSLEEPING BEAUTYthe little mermaidTHE PRINCESS AND THE FROG

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP