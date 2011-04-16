Look: Lady Gaga reveals album cover for ‘Born This Way’

Half woman/half bike: Looks like Lady Gaga was born this way. The superstar unveiled the the album cover of her 5/23 album “Born This Way,” this morning via Twitter. The photo is black and white other than LG”s blood-red lips. Her facial and shoulder horns, that she swears are real, are covered by her blonde hair extensions.
She may have her horns, but she would appear to have lost her hands, which have been replaced by the front wheel of the chrome bike. How will she play the piano now? In other Lady Gaga news, her new single, “Judas,” came out yesterday and may debut at No. 1.
Her torso and legs have been supplanted by lots of shiny, shiny chrome. We”re sure there are layers and layers and layers of meaning behind the cover and feel free to spout your own theories below. For us, we”re going back to our weekend.
What do you think of the cover? Does it make you go “vroom?”
This is actually pretty cool.
It’s been reported on other sites that this is actually fake and the release of this cover was as a joke.
Gaga tweeted this image as the cover.
i do not like the cover
It’s badass. So unexpected & fierce!
Conceptually it’s really unique and shows GaGa’s metal roots and a punk burlesque dancer from NYC (plus it shits on that cookie-cutter ‘look I’m pretty’ pop-princess crap) but the execution is poor. It may infact be a false cover (to continue the trend of betrayal from yesterday – the unexpected released of Judas four days prior to the actual release) as in GaGaVision 42 they discussed a white and gold backing – this is black. Either way we know the album is going to be fantastic :) Plus it reminds me of those metal rock album covers of the 70’s and 80’s
sorry, my bad. anyway, Metal roots? I’m sorry but Lady Gaga is by no stretch of the imagination metal. She may act like kind of a weirdo-badass, but in actuality, aside from some weird outfits and increasingly bad “weird arty” music videos, she is a cookie-cutter ‘look I’m pretty’ pop-princess.
It doesn’t matter if I or anyone “likes” it. It’s art and it will make each person that sees it think and feel something different, which is the point.
that’s write it’s a throw back to the 80’s when the cover were about guitars and choppers she a rock star. And if this is your kind of reporting you should get another job.
At first I loved it, but the thought of Gaga as a vehicle that one can ride and steer as they please felt off-kilter to me. I can see this being a part of her performance – she shows us a fake cover with an anti-Gaga message to go along with the theme of betrayal days before the video for Judas debuts. She is one brilliant artist.
she looks like a tool
That’s actually a pretty cool image. Gotta say…
This looks retarded. It’s lazy, it’s sloppy, it’s unoriginal and it’s just retarded. Sound familiar? Yeah, this just about sums up everything else Gaga has put out this year so far.
seems as though someone has a strong opinion about something he knows nothing about? but thats ok. you speak out on wat you do not know, because you are young and immature. much to learn little guy, much to learn.
this has got to be a fake. right?