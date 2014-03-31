Looking ahead to Season 5 with the cast of ‘The Walking Dead’

(CBR) Warning: Spoilers for “The Walking Dead” Season 4 finale are ahead.

“The Walking Dead” wrapped its fourth season on Sunday night, leaving Rick Grimes and his companions in greater danger than ever before. Upon reaching Terminus, Rick and company were imprisoned by the supposed safe haven”s residents, who we now know are cannibals – a riff on one of the fan-favorite storylines from Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard”s comics.

With Rick”s group waiting to become part of the great Terminus buffet, it”s worth wondering: What will happen in Season 5? While the next new episode of “The Walking Dead” won”t arrive until October, the cast and crew are already looking at what”s ahead, courtesy of a new behind-the-scenes video released by AMC.

“It”s going to be messy, and it”s going to be brutal,” says Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick. “It”s going to be thrilling, how these guys get out of this scrape.”

“They”re going to have to find a way to rebuild and regroup,” adds executive producer David Alpert. “How that happens and what happens to the dynamic of these characters is really anybody”s guess. But I can tell you, they are battle-hardened and ready for anything. Season five is going to be even better than season four.”