Lorde, Arcade Fire and more added to KROQ’s holiday concert

Los Angeles alt-rock station KROQ has announced the second night of its annual holiday concert, Almost Acoustic Christmas, on Sunday, Dec. 8. The night two lineup includes: Lorde, Arcade Fire, Phoenix, Portugal. the Man, Fitz and the Tantrums, Atlas Genius, The Neighbourhood, Bastille and Capital Cities.

The previously announced night one, on Saturday, Dec. 7, will feature Kings of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend, Foals, Cage the Elephant, Grouplove, AFI and New Politics. Read about the entire lineup here.

The concert will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and benefit local charities Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center. Night one tickets are selling fast and tickets for night two go on sale this Friday (Nov. 15) at 12:00 p.m. PT.