Lorde cancels tour, citing illness

Lorde has cancelled her Australian tour, citing “general ill health.” The outing was slated to begin Thursday (24) in Melbourne.

As a sweet reminder that she is still a young girl, the 17-year old noted on Twitter that “I”m so gutted to have to do this, but my parents and my team stepped in telling me I needed a break after being non-stop since the Grammys in January.” Lorde snagged both best pop solo performance and song of the year for her breakthrough hit, “Royals.” at the awards show.

She broke the news of her “nasty chest infection,” just a day after playing for more than 40,000 at Coachella in Indio, Calif.

Lorde added that the eight dates will most likely be rescheduled for November. “I just need time to get back to full Gollum girl fitness before I go out playing shows again. I”m truly sorry if I let you down or if you feel inconvenienced by this and I hope you can understand.”

She”s the second young artist to cancel tour dates due to illness in a week: Miley Cyrus cancelled the remainder of her U.S. dates on Friday as she continues to recover from a “severe allergic reaction” to medicine.