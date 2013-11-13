Lorde, Eminem, Miley Cyrus dominate the Hot 100

Lorde”s “Royals” spends its seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100, making it the hit of the fall. The big question is if Eminem will knock the crown off the song next week.

Eminem”s duet with Rihanna, “The Monster,” climbs 3-2 and is his highest rank on the Billboard Hot 100 since his 2010 duet with Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie,” which spent 8 weeks at No. 1.

Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball” switches places with “The Monster,” falling 2-3, while Katy Perry”s former chart topper, “Roar,” holds at No. 4 and Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” stays at No. 5. (Perry”s new single, “Unconditionally,” rises 25-21).

Rounding out the Top 10, Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” featuring Majid Jordan, inches 7-6 (after peaking at No. 4), and OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” soars 9-7, according to Billboard.

Lady Gaga”s latest, the gorgeous ballad “Dope,” enters the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 8, powered by her performance of the song at the YouTube Music Awards and MTV”s EMAs. It is Lady Gaga”s 13th Hot 100 top 10. She also occupies No. 10 with “Artpop”s” first single, “Applause.”

At No. 9 is Imagine Dragons” “Demons,” which slips 8-9.

