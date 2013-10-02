Lorde is queen of the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Royals’

Lorde rules over the Billboard Hot 100 as her hit single, “Royals,” rises 3-1 to become her first chart topper.

The 16-year old New Zealander is the youngest solo artist to top the chart since Tiffany, who was also 16 when she did so in 1987. The overall record belongs to Stevie Wonder, who was 13 when he took “Fingertips – Part 2” to the top in 1963. Wonder whatever became of him?

Lorde isn”t the only one with big chart news: Ylvis’s”The Fox,” this year”s “Gangnam Style,” enters the Top 10, moving 13-8. Plus, Drake scores his first top 5 hit as a lead artist in more than 3 years as “Hold On, We”re Going Home” moves 7-4. The track, from Drake”s “Nothing Was The Same,” which hits No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week, is one of 12 songs by Drake on the Hot 100. That ties the record for the most songs charted simultaneously by a solo artist: Lil Wayne achieved the same feat in 2011. The record for all artists belongs to The Beatles who charted 14 songs at the same time in 1964.

Katy Perry”s former No. 1, “Roar,” holds at No. 2, while Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball, ends its two-week run at No. 1 and drops to No. 3. Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” falls 4-5.

Rounding out the Top 10, Jay Z”s “Holy Grail” (featuring Justin Timberlake) stays at No. 6, Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” falls 5-7, Lady Gaga”s “Applause” moves 8-9, despite a rise in airplay, and Lana Del Rey & Cedric Gervais” “Summertime Sadness” also slips one to No. 10, and similarly gains in airplay.