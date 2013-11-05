Lorde disses David Guetta: ‘He’s so gross’

New Zealand teen pop star Lorde isn’t swayed by music trends — in particular, EDM. In a feature story in Australian publication FasterLouder , Lorde revealed she’s not a fan of French music producer David Guetta.

When Lorde’s manager, Scott Maclachlan, told her that Guetta “wants her on his next album,” her response was “F*ck no. He”s so gross.” Guetta has contributed to hits by Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.

The 16-year-old Ella Yelich-O”Connor has been making waves since ruling the Billboard Hot 100 with her hit “Royals.” She recently told Rolling Stone that she’s not a fan of Selena Gomez’s single “Come & Get It”: “I love pop music on a sonic level. But I’m a feminist and the theme of her song [‘Come & Get It’] is, ‘When you’re ready come and get it from me.’ I’m sick of women being portrayed this way.”