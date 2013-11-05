Lorde disses David Guetta: ‘He’s so gross’

New Zealand teen pop star Lorde isn’t swayed by music trends — in particular, EDM. In a feature story in Australian publication FasterLouder, Lorde revealed she’s not a fan of French music producer David Guetta.
When Lorde’s manager, Scott Maclachlan, told her that Guetta “wants her on his next album,” her response was “F*ck no. He”s so gross.” Guetta has contributed to hits by Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.
The 16-year-old Ella Yelich-O”Connor has been making waves since ruling the Billboard Hot 100 with her hit “Royals.” She recently told Rolling Stone that she’s not a fan of Selena Gomez’s single “Come & Get It”: “I love pop music on a sonic level. But I’m a feminist and the theme of her song [‘Come & Get It’] is, ‘When you’re ready come and get it from me.’ I’m sick of women being portrayed this way.”
Read the full article here to find out what Lorde thinks about life as a pop star (spoiler alert: she doesn’t care about hair and makeup).
