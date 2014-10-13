Lorde saw that ‘South Park’ episode with ‘her’ in it, and she can sing the tune, too

10.13.14

South Park made teenaged singer-songwriter Lorde its parody aim in a couple of its most recent episodes.

And Lorde has seen them. And she's heard “her” song “Push (Feeling Good on a Wednesday).”

And, you know what? She can probably sing it back to you in full by now.

“South Park” character Randy — Stan's Dad — has been having an identity issue, and reveals himself to be the Grammy Award winning New Zealand singer. This, then, brings out a “Lorde truther,” a Spin (“Spin”) reporter who wants to know Lorde's real age.

This also yielded “Feeling Good on a Wednesday,” which apparently is sung by “Chandelier” star Sia, and yields the eternal, never-to-be-forgotten line “I am Lorde / ya ya ya.”

In an interview in her native New Zealand, Lorde acknowledged to reporter David Farrier that things could have been worse.

“I got off really easy!” she said. “I was thinking, 'Yeah he has a moustache… I mean I have a moustache, but is it that prominent?' But it was someone's dad pretending to be me. We actually, in my hotel room, went 'Ya ya ya ya ya I'm Lorde! Ya ya ya!' for like an hour…”

She's taken it in stride on Twitter, too.

That all being said: we'd be shocked if more “ya ya yas” will end up on “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” soundtrack, which she's curating.

