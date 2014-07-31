Lorde tapped to curate ‘Mockingjay – Part 1’ soundtrack

Lorde and Katniss: it has a nice ring to it, doesn”t it? The New Zealand superstar has been picked to curate the soundtrack for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.” Additionally, she will have the lead single from the set.

Lorde continues in the tradition of other strong females snagging the kick off single from the previous editions” soundtracks: As Billboard notes, Taylor Swift and The Civil Wars had the T Bone Burnett-produced, Grammy-winning “Safe And Sound” from “Hunger Games.” Christina Aguilera”s “We Remain” was on “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

“Mockingjay” director Francis Lawrence noted in a statement that Lorde was already fully aware of the “Mockingjay”s” characters- she is a teenage girl after all. That knowledge “not only [has] enabled her to create a song of her own that completely captures the film”s essence, but her insight and passion for our project make her the perfect creative force to assemble the other songs on our soundtrack.”

This marks the first time that an artist on a “Hunger Games” soundtrack has also curated the album. “The cast and story are an inspiration for all musicians participating and, as someone with cinematic leanings, being privy to a different creative process has been a unique experience,” Lorde said in a statement.

“Mockingjay-Part 1” opens in theaters Nov. 21, 2014. No word on when fans can expect Lorde”s single or the soundtrack.