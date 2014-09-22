Lorde’s new song for ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ has a name, cover and date of arrival

A couple months ago, it was revealed that Lorde would be curating the soundtrack to “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.” As expected, the New Zealand songwriter herself would be contributing new music and, today, there's more details.

Her new song is called “Yellow Flicker Beat,” the leather-bound-looking cover for it below, and it will go to retail on Sept. 30. Next Tuesday can't come quick enough, can it?

Previously, “Mockingjay” director Francis Lawrence said that Lorde created a song “that completely captures the film”s essence” and that “her insight and passion for our project make her the perfect creative force to assemble the other songs on our soundtrack.”

No word on who else will join her on the project, and how much of it will be originals. Taylor Swift and the Civil Wars previously contributed an Academy Award nominated tune to the franchise, for the first film “The Hunger Games.”

“Mockingjay Part 1” heads to theaters on Nov. 21.