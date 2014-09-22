Lorde’s new song for ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ has a name, cover and date of arrival

09.22.14 4 years ago

A couple months ago, it was revealed that Lorde would be curating the soundtrack to “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.” As expected, the New Zealand songwriter herself would be contributing new music and, today, there's more details.

Her new song is called “Yellow Flicker Beat,” the leather-bound-looking cover for it below, and it will go to retail on Sept. 30. Next Tuesday can't come quick enough, can it?

Previously, “Mockingjay” director Francis Lawrence said that Lorde created a song “that completely captures the film”s essence” and that “her insight and passion for our project make her the perfect creative force to assemble the other songs on our soundtrack.”

No word on who else will join her on the project, and how much of it will be originals. Taylor Swift and the Civil Wars previously contributed an Academy Award nominated tune to the franchise, for the first film “The Hunger Games.”

“Mockingjay Part 1” heads to theaters on Nov. 21.

Around The Web

TAGSHUNGER GAMESLORDEmockingjayMockingjay Part 1the hunger gamesThe Hunger Games: MockingjayThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1yellow flicker beat

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP