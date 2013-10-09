Lorde’s ‘Royals’ remains atop the Billboard Hot 100

Lorde”s reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 continues as “Royals” spends its second week at No. 1.

The New Zealander teenager also receives good news on the album front, as her debut, “Pure Heroine,” bows at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

“Royals” leads digital single sales at 309,000 downloads, moving the song past the 2 million mark.

Katy Perry”s former No. 1, “Roar,” stays at No. 2, leading the chart in airplay. Perry, whose new album, “Prism,” arrives Oct. 22, is also on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Walking on Air,” which debuts at No. 34. Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball,” also a former No. 1, remains at No. 3, according to Billboard.

Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” jumps one spot to No. 4, trading places with Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” featuring Majid Jordan, which drops to No. 5.

And yes, Ylvis”s “The Fox” continues to scoop up the chart, rising 8-6, largely on the strength of streaming and downloads, as airplay has yet to reach a significant level.

Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, slips 6-7, pushing Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” down one to No. 8.

Lady Gaga”s “Applause” hangs on in the Top 10 at No. 9, as it continues to gain airplay, while Lana Del Rey and Cedric Gervais”s “Summertime Sadness” remains at No. 10.

For Britney Spears” chart watchers: “Work B**ch” jumps 41-13, following its debut two weeks ago at No. 12. The rise can be attributed largely to streaming and excitement from the video”s release last week.