Lorde’s ‘Royals’ remains the No. 1 song in the country

What do Lorde, Debby Boone, Ashanti, Carly Rae Jepsen and Ke$ha have in common?

All five females took their debut single to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for at least nine weeks. Lorde accomplishes the feat with “Royals” this week, keeping Eminem”s “Monster” at bay, narrowly, for at least one more week. The New Zealander”s breakthrough hit also logs its 13th week atop Billboard”s Hot Rock Songs chart.

Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball” holds at No. 3, while OneRepublic scoots up two to No. 4 with “Counting Stars” to give the Ryan Tedder-led band its second Top 5 hit. “Stars” pushes Avicii”s “Wake Me Up” 4-5.

Imagine Dragons” “Demons” rises 7-6, Katy Perry”s “Roar” falls 5-7 as follow-up single “Unconditionally” hold at No. 16, according to Billboard.

Following their performance of the song on Sunday night”s “American Music Awards,” Pitbull”s “Timber,” featuring Ke$ha climbs 10-8. Drake”s “Hold On, Were Going Home,” featuring Majid Jordan, falls 8-9. The only newbie in the top 10 belongs to Passenger, whose sensitive ballad “Let Her Go” moves 11-10.

Just below the Top 10, two tracks from One Direction”s “Midnight Memories” strike big: “Diana” bows at No. 11, while the title track comes in at No. 12.

