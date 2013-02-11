‘Lost’ alum Josh Holloway nabs lead in CBS drama pilot ‘Intelligence’

02.11.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

Josh Holloway may be returning to series television.

The “Lost” alum has been cast as the lead in the CBS drama pilot “Intelligence,” according to Deadline. Holloway will play Gabriel Black, a former Navy SEAL and intelligence officer who becomes the focus of a new unit of U.S. Cyber Command after a microchip giving him full access to the electromagnetic spectrum is implanted in his brain.

The series comes from writer Michael Seitzman (“North Country”), who will executive-produce alongside David Semel and Tripp Vinson. Semel (“American Horror Story: Asylum,” “Homeland”) is also on board to direct the show’s pilot episode.

Seitzman based the series on an unpublished novel of the same name by author John Dixon.

Holloway’s recent credits include Brad Bird’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and a segment of Lifetime’s 2011 breast cancer anthology movie “Five.”

Are you hoping to see Josh Holloway back on the small screen? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSCBSintelligenceJOSH HOLLOWAYMichael SeitzmanPILOT SEASON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP