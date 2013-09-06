‘Lost,’ ‘Kings’ actors land ‘Dominion’ leads for Syfy

Syfy has signed a try of TV vets for its upcoming supernatural drama pilot, “Dominion,” based on characters from the 2010 film “Legion.”

Christopher Egan (“Kings”), Tom Wisdom (“300”) and Alan Dale (“Lost,” “24”) will co-star in the pilot which takes place 25 years after the film, depicting the aftermath of an epic war between humans and angels.

In the pilot, Wisdom will play Michael (played by Paul Bettany in the film), the leader of the warrior archangels, while Egan will play Alex Lannen, a soldier in Michael”s Archangel Corp with a destiny for greatness. Dale will star as Rysen, the human general who defeated the angels during the “Extermination War,” and now rules Vega (once known as Las Vegas), one of four cities left standing after the war.



“Legion” also starred Dennis Quaid, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson and Adrianne Palicki.



Produced by Universal Cable Productions, “Legion” writer-director Scott Stewart will direct the “Dominion” pilot, and will also executive produce alongside Bold Films’ Michel Litvak and David Lancaster. Vaun Wilmott wrote the pilot and is co-executive producer.

The pilot is set to begin production in Cape Town, South Africa later this month.