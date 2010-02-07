‘Lost’ star washes up on CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’

“Lost” may be ending its storied run in May, but Daniel Dae Kim is hoping he can stick around in Hawaii.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Lost” star has landed one of the lead roles in CBS’ pilot update of “Hawaii Five-0.”

Kim will play Detective Chin Ho Kelly, stepping into Kam Fong’s shoes from the original island cop classic.

The new “Hawaii Five-0” comes from “Fringe” co-creators Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, plus “CSI: NY” veteran Peter Lenkov.

The trade notes that while the show’s lead role — Dectect Steve McGarrett — has yet to be cast, “Moonlight” and “Three Rivers” star Alex O’Loughlin has been in talks to take over the part made famous by Jack Lord.

Kim has played Jin Kwon for six seasons on “Lost.” His prior credits included “24,” “Angel” and the miniseries “The Andromeda Strain.”