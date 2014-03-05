‘Lost’s’ Carlton Cuse reflects on his time on the island

(CBR) Although the television drama been off the air for four years, Lost is about to enjoy a significant resurgence: September marks the 10th anniversary of the show”s premiere, and fans are planning a gathering in Hawaii to mark the occasion.

Ahead of that – as soon as this month, in fact – showrunners Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof, plus cast members, will reunite at PaleyFest in Los Angeles to relive their time making the series. And ahead of that, Cuse sat down with Vulture to reminisce about the “Lost” days, taking some time to reflect on what was easily the most difficult episode of the entire series: Season 4′s “The Constant,” which involved hard-drinking button-pusher Desmond Hume bouncing around between two eras of consciousness.

“Damon and I and the writers spent five weeks on that one episode,” Cuse recalled. “Normally you”d spend two weeks on an episode in the middle of the television season. We burned up all our lead time. We threw ourselves out of kilter. It took long to figure out the story with the kind of time-travel, consciousness-traveling elements but also to find a way to do that so that all of the science-fiction mechanics were servicing the emotional story.”

“Storytelling and making television is like problem solving,” he continued. “Sometimes you just can”t solve the problem, and we just kept going and going and pounding and pounding. Finally we got there, and it was really rewarding because we worked so fucking hard on it. It was definitely the hardest one to do, for sure.”

Challenges aside, “The Constant” is often listed as one of the all-time greatest “Lost” episodes, if not the very best. Cuse talks a whole lot more about “Lost” (and his other shows, “Bates Motel” and “The Strain”) in the full Vulture interview, which you can read here.