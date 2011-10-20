Lou Reed and Metallica’s ‘Lulu’ streaming online in whole

I don’t want you to be alarmed or interrupt anything important you’re doing, like shining silverware or alphabetizing the things on your desk, but Metallic and Lou Reed’s “Lulu” is streaming in full.

First this week it was just 30-second snippets of all the concept-driven songs. Now you have 95 minutes of hurt.

Here, here you go.

“Lulu” is out on Nov. 1.