Louis CK, The Roots and the Afghan Whigs lead U.S. All Tomorrow’s Parties fest

The U.S. version of the All Tomorrow’s Parties festival is fully emphasizing their comedy programming with one major headliner this year: Louis C.K.

The ATP event — dubbed I’ll Be Your Mirror USA 2012 in full — features the legendary comedian sharing the marquee with newly reunited The Afghan Whigs, “Jimmy Fallon” house band and vet hip-hop troupe The Roots, reformed Dischord post-rockers The Make-Up, Jose Gonzalez and the Dirty Three.

ATP USA, founded in 2008, returns to Jersey City, N.J. for a second year, running over the weekend of Sept. 21-23. Pre-sale for weekend passes has already begun, while general onsale for single-day and weekend passes starts on Monday (Feb. 27). More info on ticket-buying can be had here.

Greg Dulli of the Afghan Whigs was curator for part of the line-up and, while rock remains the running theme of the fest, his selections were pretty diverse. Louis CK, Dulli’s own band and the Roots made his cut; Gonzalez — who I interviewed last year about returning to solo songwriting — will be likely performing lots of new material. Acts like Gutter Twins member Lanegan, Sharon Van Etten and the Dirty Three all have new albums from 2012 to work off of; the Dirtbombs will be playing their soul and Motown covers set “Ultraglide in Black” (2001) in its entirety. Soul will certainly be the them of Charles Bradley’s spot.

The Make-Up have reformed especially for I’ll Be Your Mirror; Louis CK makes very, very rare festival appearances these days. The Criterion Collection will be in charge of the movie programming again this year.

See you in the Mirror.

Chosen By Greg Dulli:

The Afghan Whigs

Louis C.K.

The Roots

Jose Gonzalez

Mark Lanegan Band

Dirty Three

The Antlers

The Dirtbombs performing “Ultraglide In Black”

Scrawl

Sharon Van Etten

Emeralds

Vetiver

Quintron And Miss Pussycat

Charles Bradley And The Extraordinaires

Dj Questlove

Reigning Sound

+ More To Be Confirmed

Chosen By ATP:

The Make-Up (Reforming for I’ll Be Your Mirror)

Hot Snakes

The Magic Band

Autolux

Thee Oh Sees

Factory Floor

Death Grips

I Break Horses

+ More To Be Confirmed