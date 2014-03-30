Louis C.K. tries to win on ‘SNL’s’ ‘Black Jeopardy’

03.30.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

“Saturday Night Live” has skewered the game show “Jeopardy” for decades, but the show's writers made a very specific point with “Black Jeopardy” last night.  Jay Pharoah and Sasheer Zamata played typical contestants, but the host (Keenan Thompson) raised an eyebrow when he introduced the third, a BYU Professor in African American studies (Louis C.K.).  And, yes, this wasn't the sort of Black History the Prof. was expecting.

The audience didn't get all of the jokes, but it was still one of the funniest skits of the night. (Certainly for some of us watching at home.)

Watch it in the embedded video below, just be careful if you pick “White People” for $100.

For more on this weekend's “SNL” read Ryan McGee's regular recap here.

