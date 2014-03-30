Louis C.K. tries to win on ‘SNL’s’ ‘Black Jeopardy’

“Saturday Night Live” has skewered the game show “Jeopardy” for decades, but the show's writers made a very specific point with “Black Jeopardy” last night. Jay Pharoah and Sasheer Zamata played typical contestants, but the host (Keenan Thompson) raised an eyebrow when he introduced the third, a BYU Professor in African American studies (Louis C.K.). And, yes, this wasn't the sort of Black History the Prof. was expecting.
The audience didn't get all of the jokes, but it was still one of the funniest skits of the night. (Certainly for some of us watching at home.)
Watch it in the embedded video below, just be careful if you pick “White People” for $100.
I’m going to say that this is probably the BEST social commentary on the stereotypes of race that SNL has ever done. And before everyone gets up in arms, I’m a black woman.
It addresses two really important things – first, the mostly earnest though sometimes misguided attempts of Caucasians to understand black culture, and secondly, the limitations that black people put on ourselves with regards to our own culture.
This is their point folks: “Black Jeopardy” (in universe) COULD have been about more important things like black history, black arts etc. But instead, they got an opportunity and they made it about stereotypical black vernacular. Meanwhile, the white guy who actually has an understanding of black history finds himself trying too hard to fit in by accepting the stereotypes.
This was brilliant.
Spot on.
It’s not Cecily. It was Sasheer Zamata.
