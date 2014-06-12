Hard to believe in this age of constant nostalgia that there's anything left to know about Lucille Ball, Johnny Carson, or Conan O'Brien, but this video from Mental Floss proves there is — possibly — stuff left to glean from comedy history. Narrator John Green covers sitcoms, standup, and movie comedies in this rundown of trivial (but nonetheless interesting) facts about funny people. The “Roseanne” fact is downright bewildering.
Louis C.K. was Conan’s First Guest and 38 Other Comedy Facts
Louis VIrtel 06.12.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With