‘Lucky 7’ becomes the fall’s first TV casualty

We have our first casualty of the 2013-2014 season and its identity will come as no surprise to those who have been paying attention to early ratings.
ABC announced on Friday (October 4) that effective immediately, “Lucky 7” has been pulled from Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. and replaced with repeats of “Scandal.”
Only two “Lucky 7” episodes aired and after an already low-rated premiere, the ensemble drama slipped to a woeful 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and an overall audience of only 2.62 million viewers. Early DVR numbers for “Lucky 7” also weren’t encouraging, as the premiere episode got only a 15 percent bump in the 18-49 demo, extremely weak for a show that was already starting in such weak position.
ABC has been pretty good in recent years with finding alternative homes for unaired episodes, whether online or in summer burnoffs. I contacted ABC sources to try finding out how many “Lucky 7” episodes were in the can and whether they will be made available at any point. I was told that “production details are still being worked out.”
If you’re marking your calendar, next week’s Tuesday 10 p.m. “Scandal” repeat will be Thursday’s season premiere, “It’s Handled.”
Personally, I thought that “Lucky 7” was a reasonably OK, fairly humane little drama that had a couple interesting characters and a little style. Despite boasting Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, though, the David Zabel-created series lagged behind “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Goldbergs” in the Tuesday promotional department for ABC.
With “Lucky 7” taking the onus as the fall’s first cancellation, it’s time to look to other contenders.
*** David Zabel’s other ABC drama, “Betrayal,” tanked in its Sunday debut, but with Live+3 DVR figures, it at least went up to a 2.0 in the 18-49 demo. ABC has showed patience with dramas in that Sunday 10 p.m. slot, so it’s unlikely.
*** How about the “Lucky 7” lead-in, “Trophy Wife”? The ratings are awful, but will ABC try to protect this well-received comedy despite only 4.3 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating?
*** How about FOX’s much-less-well-received “Dads”? After an OK premiere, it was down to 3.4 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, also dragging down “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
*** Will NBC give a quick hook to “Ironside” or “Welcome to the Family,” which both fell flat in premieres this week?
*** Or with a higher set of standards, will CBS be hasty with “We Are Men” if it drops in Week 2?
Stay tuned!
Will you miss “Lucky 7”? And what’s next to get the hook?
Lucky 7 is gone, Betrayal may be on the ropes, and Once Upon a Time In Wonderland hasn’t even had it’s debut yet in the ABC Bermuda Triangle that is 8pm Thursday.
Welcome to the Family, not Welcome to the Neigborhood.
Unless they fall below a 1.0 (which is possible to happen), I think Betrayal, Welcome to the Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ironside and Trophy Wife should stay where they are. NBC has no replacements. ABC has Suburgatory, but that was already weak by the end of the season, so unless they give it a very good slot (either The Goldbergs or Back in the Game’s timeslot), it should just return on midseason.
We Are Men is the next to go. Dads should be going soon too.
And NBC has a ton of replacements… They’re just not ready probably…
Welcome To The Family bombing like this leaves things open for Community, I assume. They’d likely have a few episodes already to go. I’d hope Community could get better ratings than what’s been happening on Thursdays, but with the way things are going, who even knows.
No surprises here. Once Lucky 7 slipped below a 1.0, ABC couldn’t hide the show on the back end of its schedule any longer.
So what’s next? One thing that’s important to consider when predicting the next cancellation is whether or not the network has a ready replacement on hand for the show that it’s going to pull. The premiere ratings for Welcome To The Family were terrible, but what exactly could NBC put there that would do better? Maybe Community, but I have no idea if that show has produced enough episodes at this point to jump right on to the schedule. Same for Ironside – what could NBC put there? Repeats of The Blacklist or Chicago Fire? Actually, the latter might work …
Despite poor ratings and worse reviews, I don’t think Betrayal is next on the chopping block because as Dan mentioned, ABC has showed patience with its 10 P.M. Sunday failures before. Betrayal was already slated to leave ABC’s schedule at midseason for Resurrection, and now that ABC has the ignominy of having the season’s first cancellation, I think that they’ll want to wait a little while before adding another black mark to their ledger.
Dads is a good candidate, because Fox could slot in Raising Hope into its former timeslot and know exactly what to expect – low, but stable ratings. Dads could be shifted to Fridays for burnoff, or better yet, pulled from the schedule all together.
My prediction for the next cancellation is We Are Men, because CBS can easily slot in repeats of The Big Bang Theory on Mondays at 8:30. That would probably give a jolt to their faltering Monday by comedy block boosting 2 Broke Girls and perhaps Mom to a lesser degree. Hostages probably won’t see much of a bump, but as a ‘limited’ series, CBS has a PR angle to spin with that one.
Alternatively, if Mike & Molly is ready to go, CBS could fast-track that show onto the schedule, but I expect that they’ll try to keep that slot open for Friends With Better Lives or Bad Teacher at midseason.
Repeats of Chicago Fire back in March and April were pulling ratings in the neighborhood of 0.9 – 1.1. Ironside premiered to a 1.3 (adjusted) and will only be going down, so it’s not the craziest idea in the world.
“Despite boasting Steven Spielberg as an executive producer”
Why is Spielberg’s name EVER considered a positive anymore? He has TERRIBLE track record on TV.
M – “Under the Dome” is the biggest scripted summertime success on a network in… Many years.
So… there’s that!
I hope “Trophy Wife” can find an audience, I like it. I can’t believe people like “The Goldbergs” though. And with just too much stuff to watch, I have deleted both episodes of “Hostages” unwatched and killed the season pass.
Maybe you need to be a product of the 80’s, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the first two episodes of The Goldbergs. (And with a daughter just reaching that magic age, this past week’s episode hit home but good.) Trophy Wife is also very enjoyable, so I hope they both survive any ABC purge. Dad’s is terrible, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has not lived up to the pre-hype and We Are Men, well, I came away from that wondering if Tony Shaloub was desperate for a paycheck.
Lucky 7 was more enjoyable than a lot of the other new stuff — had some nice casting / moments, in a “not great” but definitely not stinky way.
matt long’s accent was awful, and his brother was super annoying. but even so there was enough there that i’m sad it is cancelled.
hope to watch the remaining episodes that are listed on wikipedia.