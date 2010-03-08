Ludacris, Gorillaz lead March 9 new music release slate

03.08.10

Release schedules tend to heat back up as the spring thaw approaches, but it”s a fairly slow slate this Tuesday. But that doesn”t mean there aren”t some delights, including new titles from Broken Bells, Gorillaz and Ludacris.

Broken Bells, “Broken Bells” (Columbia): First collaboration between artist/producer Danger Mouse and the Shins” James Mercer is a beautiful shimmery set of melodic, often gentle, tunes. Danger Mouse brings the slight edge that the Shins” material often lacks. First single, “The High Road,” is already doing great at Triple A radio.

Gorillaz, “Plastic Beach” (Virgin): Third set from Damon Albarn and his virtual band features such guests as Mos Def, Snoop Dogg, Bobby Womack  and Lou Reed.  See the Bruce-Willis starring video for first single, “Stylo,” here.

The Knife, “Tomorrow, in a Year” (Mute): Now here”s something you don”t hear every day: a work tagged as “A Darwin electro-opera.” But leave it to those wacky Swedes who make up The Knife to compose an experimental opera based on the world seen through the father of evolution, Charles Darwin. This is a studio version of the opera that was written for Danish performance artists Hotel Pro Forma.The opera premiered at the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen last September.

Ludacris, “Battle of the Sexes” (Disturbing Tha Peace/Def Jam): Ludacris returns with his seventh album and he”s brought plenty of company. The set features the rapper from the ATL duetting with both male and female guests about the one subject no one can get enough of: Love (and all its forms). Collaborators include girl of the minute Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Eve, Ciara, Ne-Yo, Flo Rida, Plies and Pharrell.

