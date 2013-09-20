Watch: Luke Bryan joins Taylor Swift on stage for ‘Don’t Want This Night To End’

Taylor Swift has been inviting fellow artists to join her on stage almost every night, including Jennifer Lopez, Cher Lloyd and Tegan & Sara in Los Angeles.

Last night, during the first of her three shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, fellow superstar Luke Bryan joined her for the most upbeat, aerobic performance of Bryan”s “Don”t Want This Night To End.”

It”s one of the better guest appearances on the tour as they both appear to be having a blast. Bryan, whose former charttopper, “Crash My Party,” is still in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, is known for his energetic shows, as is Swift and so the two together turn it up to 11. They seem to not want the duet to end as it goes on for more than six minutes, with a cute little riff by Bryan at the end.

Now that we know the rumor of Swift and J-Lo recording a duet together was just that, a rumor, how about Swift and Bryan recording a tune together?