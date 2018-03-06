Netflix’s ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Gets A Premiere Date And Teaser

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jessica Jones season two debuts on March 8, but that’s not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe television show that returns in 2018. Don’t worry, it’s not Iron Fist. Netflix announced on Tuesday that the second season of Luke Cage, starring Mike Colter as the eponymous crimefighter, premieres on June 22.

“You can’t burn me, you can’t blast me, and you definitely can’t break me,” Luke says in the teaser above. “Wanna test me? Step up. I’m right here.”

The new 13-episode season begins after Luke has cleared his name and “become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin,” according to the streaming service. “But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.” The season’s antagonist is rumored to be John McIver, a “natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance” as his alter-ego Bushmaster.

Luke Cage also stars Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis, Rosario Dawson, and unfortunately not Mahershala Ali.

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX