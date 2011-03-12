‘Immortals” Luke Evans to topline ‘Amateur American’

Luke Evans (“Clash of the Titans,” “Tamara Drewe”) is set to star in FilmNation’s upcoming action film “The Amateur American.”

Based on the J. Saunders Elmore novel of the same title, “The Amateur American” has been adapted by writer-director Ross Katz (“Taking Chance”). In the film, a young American living in Paris (Evans) takes a job with a mysterious agency and gets caught up in a Hitchockian web of espionage, blackmail, and murder.

Evans recently finished shooting “The Raven” with John Cusack. He’ll next be seen in Summit”s “The Three Musketeers” with Logan Lerman and Orlando Bloom, and Tarsem Singh”s “Immortals,” co-starring Henry Cavill (star of the upcoming “Superman” film).

“We had the pleasure of working with Luke on ‘The Raven’ and his performance in it is extraordinary,” FilmNation”s Aaron Ryder said in a statement. “He is an ideal contemporary leading man.”



The film is being co-produced by Likely Story.

“Welshman Luke Evans is in fact an amateur American, but now he is our Amateur American — which means he will now be duped, seduced, imprisoned, shot at, chased, and nearly killed by all manner of professional Europeans,” said Likely Story”s Anthony Bregman in a statement.



FilmNation is also currently in post-production on “House at the End of the Street” starring Jennifer Lawrence, Max Thieriot, and Elisabeth Shue, and developing “F*cking Engaged” with star Jessica Biel.

