‘Immortals” Luke Evans to topline ‘Amateur American’

03.12.11 7 years ago

Luke Evans (“Clash of the Titans,” “Tamara Drewe”) is set to star in FilmNation’s upcoming action film “The Amateur American.”

Based on the J. Saunders Elmore novel of the same title, “The Amateur American” has been adapted by writer-director Ross Katz (“Taking Chance”). In the film, a young American living in Paris (Evans) takes a job with a mysterious agency and gets caught up in a Hitchockian web of espionage, blackmail, and murder.

Evans recently finished shooting “The Raven” with John Cusack. He’ll next be seen in Summit”s “The Three Musketeers” with Logan Lerman and Orlando Bloom, and Tarsem Singh”s “Immortals,” co-starring Henry Cavill (star of the upcoming “Superman” film).

“We had the pleasure of working with Luke on ‘The Raven’ and his performance in it is extraordinary,” FilmNation”s Aaron Ryder said in a statement. “He is an ideal contemporary leading man.”
 
The film is being co-produced by Likely Story.

“Welshman Luke Evans is in fact an amateur American, but now he is our Amateur American — which means he will now be duped, seduced, imprisoned, shot at, chased, and nearly killed by all manner of professional Europeans,” said Likely Story”s Anthony Bregman in a statement.
 
FilmNation is also currently in post-production on “House at the End of the Street” starring Jennifer Lawrence, Max Thieriot, and Elisabeth Shue, and developing “F*cking Engaged” with star Jessica Biel.
 

Around The Web

TAGSamateur americanHENRY CAVILLLUKE EVANSRoss Katz

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP