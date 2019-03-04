Disney/Lucasfilm

Mark Hamill is done talking about Star Wars. Actually, let me rephrase that: Mark Hamill is done talking about future Star Wars movies. The actor got into trouble for his comments in the months leading up to The Last Jedi, when he made his creative differences with writer-director Rian Johnson known in public. (He later apologized, because The Last Jedi is awesome.) For Episode IX, which comes out this December, Hamill made a vow: “I said that I’m not going to talk about the movies anymore, because I think it’s important for the audience to see them,” he told Den of Geek, adding, “I have a tendency just to talk and talk and talk.” Thankfully, his pledge doesn’t involve the older movies.

After a Star Wars fan on Twitter praised Luke and Leia’s “emotionally rich” reunion in The Last Jedi, where the siblings share a moment during the Crait battle, Hamill replied, “An emotionally charged day on set filming this because, knowing he was about to sacrifice his life for the greater good, Luke was saying goodbye… forever. The kiss was unscripted & spontaneous in the moment, summarizing his/my feelings in a way words could never have conveyed.”

It was the first time Hamill and Carrie Fisher were on-screen together in 34 years, and also the last: she passed away in 2016. “It’s bizarre because, you know, obviously we didn’t know that it was gonna be a farewell scene,” Johnson said about the scene. “And it’s odd because I remember when we were shooting the Luke-Leia scene, it felt like church on set. It was usually a jovial set, you know, a really happy, bouncy set. And that day, everyone was just quiet and just watching these two.” You can watch (and cry to) the scene below.

(Via Den of Geek and Twitter)