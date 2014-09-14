Luke Perry is joining ‘CSI: Cyber’

#CSI: Cyber #Frozen
09.14.14 4 years ago

Luke Perry is joining “CSI: Cyber”
The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star will play a former FBI agent-turned-“futurist” who knows about Patricia Arquette”s character”s past.

“Hell on Wheels” shocker, explained
Showrunner John Wirth says of last night”s episode: “I got to say it wasn”t the easiest thing for me to do.”

Lea Michele reveals she”ll sing the “Frozen” song on “Glee”
Michele on Friday tweeted out the lyrics to “Let it Go.”

Lauren Conrad weds
“The Hills” star tired the knot Saturday with boyfriend William Tell.

Around The Web

TOPICS#CSI: Cyber#Frozen
TAGScsi: cyberFROZENGleeHELL ON WHEELSLAUREN CONRADLUKE PERRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP