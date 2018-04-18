Warner Bros.

Everything is bigger in sequels. The budget, the action sequences, the number of Wonder Women. In an interview with NBC Today, actress Lynda Carter, who played Diana Prince on the ABC/CBS series Wonder Woman from 1975-1979, confirmed that she’s been in discussions to appear in Wonder Woman 2.

“That is up to [director] Patty Jenkins. I’ve been talking to her about it,” she said. “She’s given me some hints about it and I guess it’s up to Warner Bros if they want to spend the money… It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way, it’ll be great fun and it’ll be wonderful to do.” If Carter (who, with all due respect, can’t be that expensive — she’s in Super Troopers 2, after all) is added to the cast, she’ll join Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, who’s playing Cheetah.

Set during the 1980s, Wonder Woman 2 — which is due out November 1, 2019 — will “send Diana against the forces of Soviet Union in the closing days of the Cold War.” Jenkins called it a “great love story” (a certain someone is rumored to return) and teased “the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question being answered.” Like, can the OG Wonder Woman and Current Wonder Woman buy an invisible plane together?

