M.I.A. gearing up for new album, due as early as this spring

We’ve got another artist’s forthcoming album to add to our Most Anticipated in 2010 guide: M.I.A., and her follow-up to “Kala.” Finally.

Rolling Stone is reporting that the wild songwriter hit the studio hard for five months this year to complete an as-yet-untitled third full-length set due this summer. In the meantime, NME is saying that it could come as early as the spring.

The singer alludes to some political content that may be featured on the set, which includes tracks with titles like “I Fight the Ones That Fight Me” and “I”m Down Like Your Internet Connection.”

“I came up talking sh*t about Bush [on ‘Kala’], and it”s great that it”s changed, but I don”t know how much it”s changed, and I”m exploring that,” she told Rolling Stone.

M.I.A., aka Maya Arulpragasam, also mentions that there will be more singing on the track and that she has been producing the effort with DJ Blaqstarr, who contributed too to 2007’s “Kala.” She also dropped Diplo’s name — he who played a large part in producing her 2005 debut “Arular” and did some audio production on “Kala.” Blaqstarr has released a pair of EPs under Diplo’s label, so there’s at least some connection there.

“I wanted it to be like, no gimmicks,” she told NME, mentioning too that Switch will be helping behind the board. “It”s my third album and I have to kind of confront whether I am a musician or not… I wanted to make something that you could play that isn”t like trendy just for three months, or the length of a DJ”s attention span.”