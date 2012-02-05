M.I.A. owes Madonna a big apology after Super Bowl stunt

Here are two words I thought I would never write: Poor Madonna.
Within an hour of Super Bowl XLVI”s conclusion, the focus had already shifted off Madge’s half-time performance onto M.I.A., who, for whatever reason, decided to act like a total brat and shoot the bird while performing “Give Me All Your Luvin.”
For anyone who thinks it was cool and oh so rebellious, you”re dead wrong. It was disrespectful and rude. Any six year old knows how to give the finger and it takes about that much smarts and imagination. M.I.A. was Madonna”s invited guest and, if nothing else, she should have realized that her little expression would totally take the focus off of the star…or maybe that was her goal.
Madonna had gone out of her way to stress that she wasn”t going for the controversy, there would be no nip slip or wardrobe malfunction, but she had to know she was running the risk of M.I.A. pulling some stunt since M.I.A. has certainly not been shy about expressing her opinion or making controversial comments. But I bet she thought the risk was pretty damn small.
Just in case the “Paper Planes” performer didn”t make her point visually, M.I.A. also blurted out an expletive, though it was slightly muffled. To be sure, it’s not as if we haven’t all seen worse offenses (in some of the Super Bowl commercials alone), but it was an uncalled for, classless move.
So both the NFL and NBC have had to go on the defensive: “We apologize for the inappropriate gesture that aired during halftime,” said NBC”s Christopher McCloskey. “It was a spontaneous gesture that our delay system caught late.” I don”t know how McCloskey knows it was “spontaneous.”
The NFL has already taken a much less conciliatory tone. “The obscene gesture in the performance was completely inappropriate, very disappointing, and we apologize to our fans,” said the NFL”s Brian McCarthy. He added that M.I.A. did not do the gesture in rehearsal.
We haven”t heard from M.I.A., who last tweeted a few hours before taking the stage, or Madonna or her manager Guy Oseary (other than his post-halftime tweet “What a magical night!”), but it”s impossible to think that Madge is amused…or that she was in on the little stunt. If Madonna was, then shame on her for having M.I.A. do her dirty work, but I can’t imagine that she put in weeks of work to have M.I.A. steal her thunder and bring down the NFL”s wrath. She seemed very aware of how important this performance was to exposing her to a younger audience, which was part of the point of having M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj join her, and promoting her next album, “MDNA,” out March 20.
So M.I.A., we”re interested to hear what you have to say for yourself. If you had to do it all over again, would you? Any thought that maybe you owe Madonna an apology or, at least, a fruit basket?
M.I.A., we look very forward to seeing what you do when you headline the Super Bowl half-time show all on your own. Yeah, like that would ever happen…
What did you think of M.I.A.’s move? The NFL fined Green Bay Packer A.J. Hawk $10,000 when he flipped the bird on camera. Should M.I.A. be fined?
Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitFixMelinda
Completely classless on M.I.A.’s part. Good thing “artists” like her come and go so very quickly.
I’m glad she did it. It at least added some flavor to a terrible song and boring lip-synced performance by Madonnna. No one wanted to see some 50 yr old show how flexible she is. If this draws more attention to M.I.A.’s ridiculously awesome video for “Bad Girls” then I’m glad she threw up that middle finger.
Sorry if my forty year old sensible attitude seems off the mark to you; what she did was classless and stupid. End of story. How does a finger add flavor to a performance. I appreciate all music, and I love the younger artists, including Cee Lo and Nickin Minaj, Lil Wayne and T Pain. I have never heard of M.I.A. She got a tiny bit of prime time and blew it badly. Seems she still has the mentality of a teenager.
This artie sounds like a haet to me l
Big deal she flipped the bird. Madonna knows what MIA is about, be thankful she didn’t fire off a gun over head!
Thrasher– I disagree with you. If it had been at a concert, different story–but in this kind of high visibility setting, totally inappropriate. However, your gun comment made me laugh out loud, so thanks for that!
totally inappropriate for the setting, obviously you have no class either
What a complete loser M.I.A. is. Madge needs to give that brat learnin’ not luvin.
And shame on NBC, for their lame attempt “to protect their audience”. The directors were not paying attention to the crass and vulgar gestures on stage. M.I.A. even flashed her pink crotch by pulling her loincloth aside. Rude.
MIA Sucks!! She just did it for attention and I guess she is getting it. Hopefully Madonna makes MIA’s career MIA!!
Anyone who would be offended by this is a stupid prude. I was watching it very closely and didn’t even notice it, and I doubt almost anyone else did either. We’ve got to stop getting so damned offended by everything and thinking the world should be scrubbed clean.
By the way, after 10 years of faux-outrage, wasted court costs and a lot of shrugged shoulders, the Janet Jackson obscenity fine was overturned.
Teen Wolf–it’s not a matter of being offended by the gesture, what offended me is that M.I.A. is very press savvy. She had to know that by doing this, she would steal Madonna’s thunder and that just seems very immature and rude.
I’m not “offended” by it because I am a prude. You can argue whether I’m stupid or not. Still, it seems pretty high and mighty of you to dictate how people should feel or what should offend people. Actually, I cannot say I am offended by it at all. There are so many worse things than somebody cursing and flipping the middle finger that in the grand scheme of things, that should not register.
I am annoyed at it because it is juvenile, immature, and a totally selfish “look at me” gesture. Plus, given the stage she was on and the intended audience, it was a cock move. That is not what the general public signs up for when they watch the Super Bowl. Yeah, it is kind of about the kids and grandmas and goody two-shoes. Still, THAT is the audience. It is a family event.
Should people get over it? Yes. Should M.I.A. still get fined? Yes. Heavily. She should also apologize to Madonna, and publicly to the Super Bowl audience, for being selfish and classless. Will she? Beats me. Will the Super Bowl halftime show go back into uber-conservative mode? Possibly. That is another bone of contention. I do not watch the halftime shows. I was in the same room and happened to see the middle finger because in the periphery I noticed it did not sound like Madonna, but I really did not catch much of it. By and large, I do not care about the halftime shows. However, I HATE that networks have to go on a lockdown and just play the safe routes with old favorites. It is boring, AND (the reason I actually care) keeps fresh talent from getting a chance to get much more publicity. Paul McCartney is great, and was preferable to me than a lot of the other performers they bring (cough**Britney**cough**JanetJackson**cough). However, this at least had Madonna bring along some if not unknown, at least LESSER-known singers than somebody who was a huge part of the best known band in the history of rock. Next year they might just have Bruce Springsteen or do the whole show as a solo act, which may not be bad but terribly safe and stagnant. While I am not directly effected all that much, when the entertainment industry plays it safe it generally comes at the cost of them promoting new ideas and we get Alvin and the Chipmunk sequels, Watchmen prequels, and Coldplay ends up on the Super Bowl instead of some fresh new band that might actually be doing something new and benefit from the exposure more than some established act promoting their dozenth album.
As for the Janet Jackson thing . . . There you would have had to prove intent. The “wardrobe malfunction” line sounds like all sorts of BS. However, we do still live in a culture (ostensibly) of “innocent until proven guilty.” Plus, was that a fine for Jackson doing it, or the fines toward the networks who had no direct control over the breast shot? The fines toward the network seemed to be pretty unethical since they are fining a party that was just as much a victim as anybody. That fine was pure bull from the getgo which does not really prove your point.
-Cheers
Good god this site has become shit.
Agree. It was just a middle finger ppl. Who cares?
OMG – I can’t believe she did that. What a disgrace. Such an inappropriate setting. So classless. What a LOSER
—————–
I can’t believe someone actually wrote over 250 words complaining about this. Is this commentary serious? Good luck scrubbing the world clean. Go join the PTC. Nonsense
While I don’t think this justifies the gesture, M.I.A. does do the same thing in the official music video for the song ([www.youtube.com]); in addition the expletive is part of her verse in the song (around the 2:50 mark) and is covered by a gun shot in the music video. So, while the gesture was stupid to do, it shouldn’t be a complete surprise.
Watching it live, I didn’t catch the middle finger and thought she was self-censoring a song for a mainstream audience.
She’ll get fined. My guess is Madonna will try to protect her, but M.I.A. just won’t give a s—.
Does she give the finger in the video? It looks to me like she uses her fingers to form a gun to match the gun shot, but I couldn’t tell for sure. Plus, it’s not as perfomers aren’t used to having to change lyrics for TV. I don’t think The Who had to be told not to say “who the f*** are you” when they performed the song on the Super Bowl two years ago (as dreadful as they were).
Yeah, but the Who is another band way past their prime in retirement age who aren’t going to stir the pot and probably feel lucky just to have the gig. Plus, they’re getting residuals for every one of their songs being used as a theme song for one of the C.S.I. series, on CBS, which is the network the show was broadcast on that year. So you have an out of touch, way past their prime band, who are more interested in using the gig as a commercial for their residuals check. Of course they’re going to change the lyrics to whatever the the network wants; they’re way past the point of caring or wanting to get in the way of the money train.
Poor Madonna. Now there’s a woman who’s NEVER let her need to stir up controversy get the better of her.
Oh, and I really don’t get the whole “uncalled for” bit – what exactly IS called for when you’re delivering the line “I don’t give a shit?” A thumbs up?
Dun dada dun dada dun dada dun dun beat goes on!
Live fast, die young… Bad girls do it well!
I think when McCloskey said it was “spontaneous,” he simply meant what McCarthy stated, that she didn’t do it in rehearsal, and no one else had any idea it was going to happen. As to whether M.I.A. herself had it planned out, who knows. But the middle finger hardly even means anything anymore. Witness every douche under 30 pulling it in every facebook photo, and at this point the middle finger isn’t even so much a “fuck you” as it is a “look Ma, no hands!”
I agree that it’s a pretty classless move, but NBC should have expected it when they book someone like M.I.A. Perhaps the fault lies with Madonna herself, insisting on having M.I.A. in her act to make her more relevant and appeal to a younger audience, without being realistic about what would happen. Maybe the NFL just needs to accept that the mainstream American audience is so conservative, they should only book tired acts way past their prime who are going to be so happy for the gig that they’re not going to do anything to risk controversy: Billy Joel, Sting, Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, and Madonna herself. There are a lot of legendary acts hitting the geriatric age range who will be greatful enough for the exposure that there’s no way they’d even consider doing something to piss off the public. The NFL needs to get more honest with themselves and stop trying to book relevant and current acts, and just book the safe and time-proven (and time-worn). Hell, they could even book someone younger like Jack Johnson who’s going to be a crowd-pleaser and be family-friendly. Ultimately the fault lies with the people who are booking immature artists who have built a reputation on being inappropriate and expecting anything different.
Honestly, who gives a crap?
Anybody who is afraid this will make them go ultra-conservative and go for more Golden Oldies halftime shows?
-Cheers
What a boring and childish article. Madonna is one of the top selling, most creative artists of the 20th and 21st Century. She doesn’t need putrid writers like you to defend her. MIA is known for creating controversy. Do you think Madonna gives a rat’s ass if people were offended? The creator of the “Like A Prayer” video, at the time condemned by many conservative Christians? Seriously? Apparently your mind is still in the 1950’s, looking for bland, non-confrontational music. Madonna has never been that artist and by working with MIA she is showing she never intends to be in the future as well.
“Apparently your mind is still in the 1950’s, looking for bland, non-confrontational music.”
Or, y’know, looking for performers at the Super Bowl to show some respect toward the broadcasting company, intended audience, FCC laws and regulations, and general spirit of the event they were graciously asked to partake in. This wasn’t a Johnny Cash or Eminem concert. Plus, when was the last time Madonna was confrontational and truly controversial in her music?
Really, I only comment on your thread because you called it “boring and childish.” Considering this IS a site dedicated to entertainment (TV, movies, and the like), and considering it was kind of a cock move on MIA’s part, and considering it’s the Super Bowl so most are probably looking for if not “bland, non-confrontational music” then at least stuff they can watch with their family. There are worse things. Still, I don’t want to have a chat with my four year old about why the woman on stage at the Super Bowl showed off her breast a/o flicked off the camera a/o said bad words. If I’m watching a Jersey Shore or something with my kids or grandma around, I suppose I should kind of expect that. Still, it’s the Super Bowl and some people would rather she not do that in that particular setting. Is that really too much to ask without being labeled a prude? I’m not asking for her to be censored, merely to have some respect for the scenario.
-Cheers
Part of me hopes M.I.A. ingratiated herself into the mainstream by taking part in this colossal folly simply to have the chance to raise a middle finger to mediocrity. Otherwise, her involvement in this part of Madonna’s career and this putrid song is unforgivable.
Are you kidding me? You really think M.I.A. thought, “I really think this is a horrible song, so I’m going to be on it and since we know Madonna is doing the Super Bowl, I’m going to go and flip the bird so the really smart folks will figure out that I am so above all this and superior to this kind of tripe.” Plus, when did you turn on Madge, my friend? : )
The only robotic,bland and putrid part of the Madonna Half-Time performance was wooden M.I.A. We can only hope that the “has been m.i.a.” slunk home to the U.K.
Well, uhm, that’s a gesture that you see in PG rated movies! So I don’t know why America is acting like she gave a dancer a blowjob on camera.
Live fast, die young
Bad girls do it well!
Melinda, you write like garbage.
All I have to say is…
“I don’t wanna live for tomorrow
I push my life today!
I’ll throw this in ya face when I see ya
Cuz I’ve got somethin’ to say
I’ll throw this shit in ya face when I see ya
Cuz I’ve got somethin’ say
I was born free! BORN FREE!”
I think that it was foolish for the NBC folks to give one of the better-known artist provocateurs this kind of platform on live TV, with an audience of millions, most of whom will never take an interest in her music anyway. C’mon, it’s like putting Garfield in charge of the lasagna store.
That said, MIA is a jackass-ette for pulling these shenanigans during an early-evening program that so many kids watch. Save it for SNL, Ms. Gotta-Be-Controversial.
MIA stunt was rude and unnecessary. Zero class…and the stupid stunt doesn’t earn her any fans in America. She is a total freaking loser.
I have no real patience for these “look how whacky and irreverent I am” types. You’re not making a statement you’re just being an attention-whore.
Remember when Madonna played at Live 8, and she dropped the F-Bomb on live TV during the day. That was pretty classy.
Ridiculously prudish. What a load of fuss over nothing.
The only reason why this is “stealing Madonna’s thunder” is because people like this author and the random commenters are voicing their opinion on how rude it is. We live in a world where some American politicians are voicing their opinions about how certain classes of people should not be allowed the same rights as others, yet everyone goes up in arms because a musician flips the bird during a televised sports game? Great job, guys and girls.
What “classes of people” are you talking about?
Either way . . . Not the same thing. This is something notably marketed as a mainstream family program. Sure, it’s a football game. Still, given the audience and expressed wishes of the broadcasting company, it was a pretty classless act. There are other concerns too, like how this will result in a backlash toward more conservative FCC regulations, maybe not on par with the Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake fiasco, but still a step backward for anybody who cares about giving entertainers some space to do their shows.
I think you are taking a little too narrow of a view of this to be honest.
-Cheers
Personally, I think Madonna owes everyone an apology for the past 30 years.
what do you expect from that element
what do you expect from that element?
what do you expect from that element?
this shouldn’t surprise anyone
awesom
what do you expect from that element? this shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Ah well fingerflicking M.I.A. must have really needed the attention.Suggest the US public ask that her visa be revoked so she can take her talentless unknown and tacky self home to UK.
MIA is so UGLY that I didn’t even notice the obscene gesture. This proves her complete lack of cooperation and childish mentality.
You accuse somebody of being childish immediately after calling somebody “ugly”…this has got to be the most ironic post I’ve ever read on these forums.
It might not have been classy, but this is another instance of a minor occurrence that was missed by probably 95% of everyone watching that has been blown completely out of proportion after the fact, thus ironically giving credence to the act. And if, as some have been saying, she was trying to draw attention to herself then the best thing we can do collectively is stop endlessly talking, blogging, and tweeting about it! It reminds me of when Randy Moss pretended to moon the crowd after a touchdown a few years ago, and to highlight how wrong it was and how appalled everyone was, they showed it over and over and over for days. Do you see what I’m getting at here?