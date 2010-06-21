M. Night Shyamalan and Bruce Willis may reunite in secret new film

It’s been a tough couple of years for “The Sixth Sense’s” M. Night Shyamalan. First, he had to endure the worst reviews of his career and the complete box office failure of 2006’s “The Lady in the Water.” The situation became a meltdown when the behind-the-scenes book he’d authorized, “The Man Who Heard Voices: Or, How M. Night Shyamalan Risked His Career on a Fairy Tale,” ripped him for being a complete egomaniac out of touch with the industry as well as his audience. Looking to get back in Hollywood’s good graces, he followed that up two years later with what turned out to be another critical dud, “The Happening.” However, that Mark Wahlberg thriller was really just meant to prove Shyamalan could still deliver a hit without causing tons of drama or red ink. After a $163.4 million worldwide gross, not all was forgiven, but he was no longer a social pariah on the studio backlots. It lead to Shyamalan coming on board the very expensive family flick “The Last Airbender.” At this juncture, pre-release polling has the film opening very strongly. Perhaps then, it’s no surprise the writer/director is pitching his follow up to “Airbender” to studio heads all over town.

The Philadelphia native is still playing the secretively cagey game he made studio executives endure in his “Signs” heyday where a studio executive has to immediately return the script after they have read it (in theory it should make the project a “hot” commodity). According to Heat Vision, little is known about the new film except that Shyamalan’s “Sixth Sense” and “Unbreakable” star Bruce Willis is attached along with Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Cooper to star. So, if the decision maker at a studio says yes, not only are they getting the notorious one on the comeback trail, but with a ready made cast as well.

Most intriguing about the report is that none of the sources who leaked the info are willing to say off the record whether the new script is good or not. And their silence and the lack of a buyer so far, could be the most telling revelation of all.

